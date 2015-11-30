In his recent Reddit AMA, Bill Murray shared these wise, wise words: “I tell people, if you want to get married, travel around the world first. Cause then you get to know people better. It’s a test of wills to travel.” He’s totally right. Of course he is. Travelling calls on all your skills whether you like it or not. Whether road tripping, backpacking or a just fancy vacay, the experience will make or break you. Because if a trip to IKEA is a relationship test, then travelling across the world is the difference between the real deal and no deal. Follow these simple steps and you'll land on your feet.



Take photos. Both of you.

Don’t be the dick that doesn’t take photos. Sure, it’s encouraged to cast your gadgets aside, forget about work and lose yourself in the moment, but come on! It’s hardly fair for one of you to return home with a million potential profile pictures in front of various monuments/sunsets/waterfalls/whale sharks when all the other has as proof they even left the country is that one crap selfie you took together on the plane. Maybe we should all just endeavour to date photographers? Because requesting that perhaps, occasionally, your significant other could please take a photo of you once in a while, makes that photo the most awkward thing ever. Well, you asked for it.