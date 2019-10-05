Egyptian-born and London-raised, she poured anecdotes from her personal life, her thoughts, feelings and conflictions into writing about what identity really means, particularly to young women caught between two cultures. "I came out of a long-term relationship when I was 26 and found that there was a voice – one that told me, in a sense, what Egyptian culture was expecting of me – that was telling me what I could or could not do with my body and my freedom, it made me really want to explore what that voice was and in what ways it had impacted my life," Alya tells Refinery29. "At the same time I became a lot more aware of the stereotypes surrounding Middle Eastern women and it annoyed me that they were so reductive, that there was no narrative that I related to, and I felt an increasing burning desire to contribute to the conversation."