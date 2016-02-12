We liked it, so we put a ring on it.
We inherit it, we gift it, but seldom do we buy it for ourselves. However, investing in a piece of jewellery is very rarely a mistake. So if you're looking for an excuse to spoil yourself, which is our perennial mood – because, well, why not – we've rounded up a carefully curated selection of the web's most sparkly, covetable gold rings.
From gem-encrusted clusters, to architectural, modernist bands, there's something for everyone. Whether you're more of a Liz Taylor kind of a girl, or find yourself leaning towards the Phoebe Philo end of the spectrum, your tastes have been catered for. Decisons, decisions, decisions...
