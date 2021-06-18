Deciding what to wear for social occasions that involve going out out is proving somewhat of a daunting task... After months of chilling out in joggers, leggings and sweatshirts, we've almost forgotten what it feels like to slip into a feelgood dress and pair of heels.
To ease us into 'dressing up' again, we've teamed up with Simply Be to share five gorgeous summer-approved dress and heel combos that will ensure you make your evening entrance with a bang. Think attention-grabbing balloon sleeves and delicate pastel dress shades, fun wedges and strappy block heels.
Simply Be are experts in fit so from the first cocktail 'til the last, from dusk 'til dawn, you'll feel your best.