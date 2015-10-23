The phrase “you are what you eat” should be taken quite literally when it comes to your hair — if you eat bad food, your locks are going to look lank and dull. Conversely, if you load up on certain vitamins, minerals, and proteins, you’ll have an envy-inducing mane that shines and sparkles like a shampoo advert.



“Promoting healthy hair growth, similar to having healthy skin and nails, has everything to do with the quality of your daily nutrition,” says nutritionist Lana Masor. “Your body is made up of cells — and the healthier your diet, the healthier overall cell growth you have throughout your body — including hair.” So, what should you eat and drink on to ensure sure your hair is the kind that makes other girls weep with envy?



First, skip the get-gorgeous-hair-in-a-bottle promises (we know there’s a slew of them on shelves, and it’s so tempting to simply pop a pill). “Try to avoid going for supplements in order to give your body the nutrition it deserves, and instead, reach for wholesome and natural foods,” says Masor. Plus, you’ve got to eat food anyway, so why not pile your plate with those that contain lovely hair nutrients? They’ll do your health and hair good, promise. Read on for which foods you need to eat to score luscious locks, plus a perfect-hair-day meal plan to get you headed (get it?) in the right direction.

