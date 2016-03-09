Tying the knot is a pretty universal concept. And, while the theme of spending your life together may transcend cultures, how we celebrate is widely varied. There are certain cultural wedding norms we are well aware of (something borrowed, something blue), but what about those surprising traditions that are not so well-known?
For example, did you know that in Germany the couple cuts a log during the ceremony? Or that in China brides are required to cry for an hour every day leading up to her wedding? We’ve rounded up five global wedding traditions that are truly fascinating, and the significance behind them. Ahead, read about them and who knows, maybe you’ll even end up adding some of these to your big day.