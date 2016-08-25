The way she looks will inevitably get her noticed by an increasingly large audience, but GIRLI says her ultimate aim is to reassure her fans that they're not alone. "I don’t feel guilty if I write a song about, like, having a crush on someone, but I feel like I can also write songs about things like gender equality and politics and young people being messed around by the older generation," she says. "I want to create music that makes people feel like they're not the only one thinking that. I know there are a lot of people who listen to my music who don't like going by binary gender constructs or whatever. If at least one person walked away from my gig and thought, 'Yeah, I’m gonna actually be more independent,' or 'I’m gonna be myself now and not be scared to do things,’ then I’ll feel like I’ve been successful.”



GIRLI says she's accepted the fact that some people won’t like her frank, fun and punky music, which she describes as "pop with something to say." On "Girls Get Angry Too," she exposes the outdated nonsense of gendered sections in toy shops by rapping, "I don't want Hamleys to decide / If my kid's a fireman or a bride." She's also acutely aware that her persona is being interpreted in a certain way because of her gender. "I think it's easier for guys to be outspoken," she says. "Boys just have this rep of being, like, crazy and running around causing mischief. When a boy does that, people say he's such a little rebel. When a girl does that, they say she's a fucking brat, or she's spoiled, or she needs to shut up. That's why I have an issue when people describe my music as "brat-pop.” I'm like, you wouldn't describe a guy's music as that, would you? Mike Skinner was never called bratty. He was just described as someone who was really observant."



As much as I enjoyed last month's GIRLI gig, I left conscious of the fact I was nearly 15 years older than most of the crowd, and couldn't help thinking, “If only she'd been around when I was a teenager…” But does GIRLI think people can still enjoy her music when they're 25, or 35, or older? "Yeah!" she says empathically. "I think I write songs that are relatable to anyone at any age. If I'm singing about being a teenager, well, everyone can remember being a teenager. Or if I'm singing about something even more universal like getting dumped, everyone knows what that feels like. I fucking love Beyoncé's album when she sings about being a black woman in America, and I'm obviously not a black woman in America, but it still makes me feel something.”



I'm reasonably convinced, though I'm not sure I'd want to get caught on the bus to work accidentally mouthing along to GIRLI's ”It Was My Party" lyrics: "It was my party last night / Had Corky's mixed with Tesco Sprite…” But either way, I'm glad GIRLI's around to call bullshit on casual sexism and binary gender constructs, and generally make people feel like it's OK to be a bit different.

