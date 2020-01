You’re Never Going To Get The Perfect Night’s Sleep So Stop Beating Yourself Up

This week on Refinery29, we're exploring sleep in a new series called Lights Out . We'll be tackling the reasons why you can't sleep and what to do about it, starting with all the ways your period and reproductive illnesses impact your sleep (no prizes for guessing that none of them improve it). We'll also be looking at antidepressants. As prescriptions rise, are we taking the effect of SSRIs on sleep seriously enough? Especially when one of the main symptoms of depression is, well, sleeplessness. We'll also be looking at sleep disorders; if you've ever experienced the horror that is sleep paralysis, make sure you take the time to read our account from a woman who suffered for many years. Her story of how she linked it to trauma occurring in her real life, and the steps she took to get better, will be up later in the week.