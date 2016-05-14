Everyone remembers what happened when the Spice Girls met Prince Charles at the London premiere of their movie Spice World in May 1997: Geri Halliwell pinched the heir to the throne's derrière.
Or did she? Ginger Spice has now revealed that the incident has been remembered slightly wrongly in our collective memory.
"I didn’t pinch Prince Charles’s bum, as was reported. I patted it," she told The Times.
"Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human. It was the premiere of our film, Spice World, in the late Nineties. There was a lot of nervous energy – young women, happy antics."
With July bringing the 20th anniversary of the Spice Girls' debut single "Wannabe", rumours are swirling that the group are planning another reunion - either with or without Victoria Beckham.
Mel B appeared to fuel the rumours earlier this week when she shared a picture of herself, Halliwell and Emma Bunton hanging out together with the caption: "And I say oohhhh LALA."
Though Halliwell didn't address the rumours during her interview with The Times, she did salute the group's tight sisterly bonds, saying: "The essence of the Spice Girls was always 'we' rather than 'I'. You belonged."
