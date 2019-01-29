London, Paris, New York…Tbilisi? How Georgia Took The Fashion World By Storm

"It was like dressing a documentary of my life," he explained in the show notes. "I dedicated this collection to Georgia, the Georgia where my brother Guram [who steers the business side of Vetements] and I grew up together in the '90s, and the war that happened where we lived. I tried to face this angst and fear and pain in this show." After several years of therapy, during which he "didn’t want to remember [...] didn’t want to go that far," this season Gvasalia thought, "Let’s just go for it. I’ve never felt so creatively happy, so I think I felt safe enough to put it out there, to get it out on the table."