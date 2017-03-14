Amazon reviews are one of the internet's trusty guideposts. We rely on them to help us decide everything from the perfect frying pan to novelty inflatable food. Not all reviews, however, are created equal. Like any writing, there are categories: some are simple and to the point. ("As described, five stars.") Some are incredibly detailed and include updates to previous updates, complete with photo documentation.
And some are just plain bizarre. Sometimes, the writer is serious. Sometimes, they're clearly having fun. And, at least most of the time, we think we can tell. Occasionally, products like the infamous banana slicer, become targets for funny reviews. Other times, we find them randomly tucked away alongside otherwise normal ones. Ahead, some of the wackiest, weirdest, and most laugh-out-loud reviews we've found for Amazon's kitchen products. Beware, you may never look at a banana slicer the same way again.