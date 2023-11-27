The Full Moon In Gemini Will Be Troublesome, So You’ll Need To Exercise Patience

If we use the energy to its highest power by offering an understanding of matters and compassion to ourselves and others, then we are ahead of the game. Doing so may be intensely felt hard truths will be revealed. Don’t forget that the biggest lies are the ones we tell to ourselves. Now is the time to be honest with ourselves about the ways in which we can improve our lives for the better, or to come clean to others about our feelings and indiscretions. November 26 brings Mercury to the nodes of destiny, making the events of November 27 fated. Two days after the full moon, on November 29, Venus links up with the south node of destiny in Libra, causing the aftershocks of the 27th to sting and cause heartbreak or financial loss.