9 Foods You Should Never Eat At These Specific Times & Places

While we will pretty much try any food once, from a Cheetos-only restaurant to peanut butter and pickles, we also pay attention when someone warns us against foods we should avoid. And, as it turns out, plenty of our favourite eats, like coffee, sushi, and even Bloody Marys have instances where they should be studiously avoided. After all, when Gordon Ramsay tells us not to eat something, we listen — partially just to hear the iconic disgust in his voice. Though, once you've heard them, it's hard to get his soundbites out of your head.
Whether it's food quality, safety, or just an overall ick factor, here are nine foods industry insiders and celeb chefs warn against eating in the wrong place or at the wrong time.
