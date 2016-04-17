Dutch organisation Foam is known in the art photography world for celebrating the most exciting talent, both young and old. Current exhibitions in the Amsterdam gallery include a retrospective of American photographer Mike Disfarmer's work on the Great Depression in Arkansas, a 10-year visual history of Calais – from jungle to city, and work by in-vogue contemporary photographer Roe Ethridge.
Every year, the gallery celebrates young photographic wunderkids with Foam Talent, laid out in a special issue of the print magazine. In 2016, London is lucky enough to host the exhibition featuring 21 photographers under 35, whose names will undoubtedly be on everyone's lips this coming year. Issue #42 serves as a catalogue for the show, and will be available to purchase during the exhibition (one for the coffee table.)
The display – which amounts to over 100 images varying from digital work, to colourful lightboxes, to analogue black and white prints, and several installations – showcases a new generation of inspiring photographers. The artists deploy their skills to address topics ranging from advertising and commercial influences, to reinterpreting the documentary qualities of the medium and its truth values.
The exhibition comes ahead of Photo London, a new festival in its second running year, which aims to join the pack of international photography festivals including Arles, Paris Photo, Unseen, Hyères and many more.
'Foam Talent: Shaping the future of contemporary photography' is free to attend and will show at Beaconsfield Gallery Vauxhall between 22 April and 22 May, 2016. Click through and take note of the 21 photographers featured.
