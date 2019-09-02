How I Got Over My Fear Of Wearing Flip-Flops

Despite the proliferation of the flip flop, I was still sceptical about whether I should embrace the once-shunned sandal. For starters, I never felt that my feet were my greatest asset. I played football throughout high school, and I have the callouses to show for it. For that reason, I’m a year-round boots wearer, and it takes a really special sandal to encourage me to let my feet loose. On top of that, as a fashion editor, I feel pressure to pile into vertiginous heels to “look the part.” In the circles I run in for work, the dress code calls for high-fashion clothing items paired with sky-high stilettos. A casual flip-flop — and the comfort it provides — never fit into the arbitrary wardrobe standards I set for myself.