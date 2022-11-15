The World Isn’t Built To Celebrate Trans Joy But After 9 Years, I’ve Finally Found It

But by 23, I had gotten to a point where I couldn't move on with my life without addressing my gender. As my previous fiancé and I talked more seriously about getting married and our life plans, my dysphoria got worse and worse. My brain was obsessed, circling the same thoughts around and around. I can’t face being a husband. What if we have kids? What if we have a son? What if I am 40 and still living as a man? Could I even live with that?