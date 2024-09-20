Injectables Made Us Feel Worse About Ourselves — But Why?

Besides acknowledging perception drift, looking after her mental health was the incentive Alissa needed to get her filler dissolved. “The high was only temporary and I was using it to hide behind my confidence issues,” she says. She feels more like herself since it was removed. But why aren’t the psychological effects being more openly discussed? “I think there can be a synergistic relationship between mental health problems and having treatments,” says Dr Ahmed. “Doctors must be aware that they’re not a cure for any mental illness and vice versa. [People] get treatments to make [themselves] look and feel better, but if the issue is deeper, the solution needs to be, too.”