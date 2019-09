Because of the blog Confused Cats against Feminism ! Not really: but in part because of what that blog (and the hours I spent reading it, crying with laughter) points to – media is where contemporary feminist activism is at. Protests in the streets and on Twitter go hand in hand, and feminist cinema is part of that, from the meme to the silver screen.When I saw Jehane Noujaim’s film The Square in 2013 (filmed in Tahrir Square) I felt like here was a new feminist cinema that was totally, boldly out there, shouting its demands. It starts from a concern with gender equity and brings in other issues; it links domestic settings and stories with public spaces, and it’s full of women who are strong, complex and articulate, rather than just carbon copies of male heroes.You know how the Male Hero will often have a pet to show he’s good and kind (even if he spends the whole film killing people?) and the pet will often be killed to give us feels about him? That’s how I felt that female characters were treated in a lot of cinema: so for me, feminist cinema is the opposite of that. It’s those characters getting organised, protesting against that. Sometimes – like in Kelly Reichardt’s Wendy and Lucy – with an animal who is more than a narrative twist or sidekick.I’m not alone in feeling like Elsa is a protagonist I could side with: it was amazing to watch how “Let It Go” became a global anthem not only for children, but for people in the LGBTQIA community. She is a female protagonist who doesn’t die, and doesn’t have to kiss a guy at the end: sisterhood is more important for her.These are really, really low bars for a film to jump: but it’s astonishing how few films do. Finding a film that I could love but that I could share with my sister, my goddaughter (who I interviewed about the film for the book!), and a million singing kids everywhere was a rare experience. I love feminist films I can sing along to – Jennifer Reeder’s A Million Miles Away is my new go-to.How about a moratorium, just for a year, on films about male heroes saving things by killing other things? We can’t get Hollywood to agree to that, but you can do it in your life: sign up to the initiative #52FilmsbyWomen and be the change by watching films made by women in 2016.There’s 500 discussed in Political Animals, across different genres and countries. If you like fantasy/horror, you could start with Danis Goulet’s short film Wakening, which is a brilliant post-apocalyptic vision of female heroism; follow up with Carol Morley’s mysterious The Falling (initially released on DVD without Morley’s name on the cover!); and close with Gulshan Omarova’s Baksy, in which a wily female shaman returns from the dead – as feminism and feminist cinema always does and always will, however much the big boys with their big bucks try to ignore it.