The Rancher’s quiet competence with animals (and vehicles) is the heart of the film – as it is for Clover (Ellie Kendrick) in Hope Dickson Leach’s The Levelling. Perhaps the survival needs of animals swallow melodrama, but it’s manifestly observable that Clover, like the Rancher, gets on with stuff – milking cows, digging trenches, cleaning blood off the walls – and it’s deeply satisfying to watch. Along the way, she confronts trauma equal to that faced by Louise Banks in Arrival, starting with the death of her brother, but she shows that women (like men) are capable of having jobs and feelings. Revolutionary. Maybe farming is key this year, because Dee Rees’ drama Mudbound, subject of Sundance buzz, sees a white family and a black family, both bearing the scars of WWII, contest the right to farm the same piece of land in the Mississippi Delta. Yes, a film where Mary J. Blige plays the matriarch of a mid-century Southern farming family. Powerful. It’s not just social realism and historical drama boasting all the best female leads right now, though: teen caper Deidra and Laney Rob a Train is Navajo director Sydney Freeland’s second feature and, like Drunktown’s Finest, it focuses on young people with nothing to lose. Here, sisters Deidra and Laney plot a series of goods-train hauls to pay their mother’s bail after she bailed on her zero-hours job. A working-class, mixed-race single mother family getting it done – and injecting some fun into intersectional feminist film as they go.