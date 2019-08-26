Refinery29 Loves...What To Shop & See This Week

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, our new weekly bulletin where you'll find the best things to shop and see in fashion right now.
From Fred Perry and Raf Simon's love letter to subcultures and British photographers to Converse's upcycled denim, via Scottish knitwear paying homage to iconic New Wave bands and an exhibition celebrating fashion's relationship with the north of England, this week's fashion fix throws up plenty to sink your teeth into.
Converse Renew Denim
Converse Renew, the iconic footwear brand's sustainability initiative, continues with Renew Denim. The first collection repping upcycled textiles began more than four years ago as a passion project among Converse employees, who started making the canvas uppers out of their old trusty blues. Now, fans can get in on it too – the label has collaborated with Beyond Retro to turn tens of thousands of jeans into Chucks. Every pair will be unique, and with denim being one of the biggest polluters in the fashion industry, giving a pair a new lease of life gives our kicks even more clout.
Raf Simons x Fred Perry
A match made in subcultural heaven: Raf Simons mined the Fred Perry archives to reimagine the pique polo shirt through his own distinctive vision. The collection, made up of fuchsia, paintbox green and black and white, features the works of British photographers Gavin Watson and George Plemper, two artists who captured London's working classes via two-tone music in the '70s and '80s, and brutalist social housing estates. Replacing the stitched laurel wreath with a silver hardwear take, and incorporating his sartorial signifiers – dropped shoulders and screen prints – Raf's collection for Fred Perry is every bit as punk as we'd hoped.
Helmut Newton: SUMO, 20th Anniversary, Revised by June Newton
The legendary Helmut Newton always shunned the predictable so it's no surprise that SUMO, published in 1999, was as detailed as an exhibition, with images reproduced to never-before-seen printing standards, and housed in a 35.4kg shrink-wrapped box. It sold out soon after publication, multiplied in value and broke the record for the most expensive book published in the 20th century. It's now included in MoMA. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Taschen has reissued SUMO, revised by Newton's wife June, gathering over 464 photographs and including a booklet that charts this feat of fashion publishing. A collector's item if ever there was one.
HADES x DEVO
The highly anticipated second instalment of Scottish knitwear label HADES' band collections, 'Through Being Cool' pays homage to DEVO, the discordant new wave outfit David Bowie called "the band of the future". Playing with DEVO's ultra-bold typography, designer Cassie Holland designed three knits that reflect the band's kitsch and surreal graphics. "Through satirical music and art DEVO warned us about the emerging dangers of a subdued, conformist, corporate culture," Holland explains. "While their leitmotif was pressing (and prophetic) their music and aesthetics were fun, comical and frankly, bizarre. This combination of rebellion and irreverence is what HADES is all about."
North: Fashioning Identity at The Civic, Barnsley
Having travelled from Liverpool's Open Eye Gallery down to London's Somerset House, North: Fashioning Identity, curated by Lou Stoppard and Adam Murray, is heading back north to Barnsley's The Civic. Featuring over 100 photographs, garments and artworks, the stellar exhibition looks at works from the 1940s to present day to examine how the north of England is depicted in art and fashion. Featuring work by Alasdair McLellan, Virgil Abloh, Jeremy Deller and Corinne Day, and running from 14th September to 21st December, this is your last chance to pour over the cultural heritage – both imagined and interpreted – of the north.
Richard Allan x H&M
H&M continues its excellent run of brand collaborations, this time with Richard Allan, the British label founded in 1962 and known for its Swinging Sixties abstract patterns. The collection, 'Wearable Art', pays homage to the heyday of Carnaby Street, reimagining Allan's most iconic prints through mini dresses, rollnecks, pleated skirts and silk scarves – all essentials in a mod-inspired wardrobe.
