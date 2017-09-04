There’s a reason some women call their makeup 'warpaint'. And the right outfit, like our favourite lipstick, can help us feel powerful and sexy and whatever else we need to enjoy and make the most of the slightly trickier moments. That trusty lucky jacket you wear for every job interview, those shoes that make you feel on top of the world, the lucky pink pants, the bra that never lets you down. Everything we wear on the big small days matters, from our underwear to our self-belief. Feeling comfortable is a state of mind, after all.