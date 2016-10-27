'Tis almost the season of chapped lips, dry hair, flaky skin and sick-day-inducing flu. Woohoo! Yes, it's already pretty chilly but full-blown winter is looming. At least this means we can give our wardrobes a much-needed update. We all have a neck, and when the temperature plummets, we all need a scarf. Or several, if you're like us. Keeping your neck warm can prevent a cold, right? So not having a scarf selection is basically a health risk.
Scarves may come in only one shape and size, but new styles and trends emerge every winter. The right scarf can bring an otherwise dodgy outfit together and a bad one can draw attention away from your #onfleek ootd.
Here's our pick of the best scarves to wear this winter.
Scarves may come in only one shape and size, but new styles and trends emerge every winter. The right scarf can bring an otherwise dodgy outfit together and a bad one can draw attention away from your #onfleek ootd.
Here's our pick of the best scarves to wear this winter.