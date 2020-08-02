R29 Style Picks: Everything We Want To Wear In August

There are few things we Brits enjoy more than a sunny day. Whether it involves lying in the back garden or taking a day trip to the nearest beach, as soon as the sun rears its head, the mood of the nation is automatically boosted by 110%.
While our neighbours on the continent are always guaranteed a hot summer, Britain unfortunately is not, meaning any unexpected appearance of the sun causes a stampede to the nearest ice cream van. And the arrival of warm weather on British shores is even more coveted this summer, as people swap trips abroad for exploring their own backyards.
With COVID-19 still a huge threat across the UK and the rest of the world, many of us are choosing to stay put and enjoy a good old-fashioned staycation at one of Britain's beauty spots. From camping trips in the Peak District to sampling the pleasures of the local park, there is plenty to enjoy without taking a long-haul flight.
But of course, what summer is complete without a holiday wardrobe? Whether we're talking picnic fashion or seaside style, dressing for a sunny day at home can be just as exciting as a far-flung getaway. From canvas shoes to woven shopping bags, the opportunity for statement style doesn’t have to go out the window just because you won't be getting a tropical tan.
To check out what team R29 are wearing this August, click through the slides ahead…