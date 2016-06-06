Fashion People, As They Were

But that's what it's like. Seeing a fashion person — much like a politician — is (usually) an unforgettable moment; one worth capturing. Because against our better judgement, we like meeting the people who tell us what to do. We gloat about being so close that we could touch them. How many photos of the back of Grace Coddington's head have you seen?



Have you ever wondered, though, why no one asks them for pictures? We're brave enough to approach movie stars, but not fashion editors, so we stick to quick, abstract snaps of them walking down the street or out of a fashion show just to say we did it.



Nevertheless, there's something mesmerising about watching a fashion person venture out of their habitat. For once, we see them unarmed, stoic, and completely, totally themselves. That's why we've got a sick combination of nightlife and behind-the-scenes photography from the golden age of fashion to remind you that behind those sunglasses is a smile — and it's always been there.

