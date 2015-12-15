We've all been in that awkward situation where you unwrap a Christmas present from a distant relation/neighbour you never speak to/colleague you mostly avoid in the kitchen and out falls a novelty pair of snowman socks or a voucher for Robert Dyas and you have to feign delight. Even worse is receiving expensive gifts that have no personal significance and therefore remain unloved or in some instances unopened (e.g the still-boxed George Foreman XL grill, received c. 2009 that multitasks as a shoe rack in my room).
Present buying can be an incredibly tricky task, especially at Christmas when shopping and taking on the manic mobs becomes a hellish experience and undoubtedly things are left to the last minute. Needless to say, it's the really considered, often inexpensive, personalised gifts that stand the test of time. Ahead, some of our favourite fashion designers share the Christmas tokens they have received that have meant the most.
