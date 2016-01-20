As the last of the SS16 ads are unveiled and we stop beginning our emails with "Happy New Year," we’re spending much time discussing our most-loved spreads of the season. From Balmain’s revival of the “supers” – Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Claudia Schiffer – who don’t get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day, and Moschino’s car wash extravaganza starring Lexi Boling, Joan Smalls and Fei Fei Sun, to Alessandro Michele’s eccentric 70s-driven Gucci party in Berlin, the latest collections have given us much to get excited about.



But when it comes to the season's standout, it’s Balenciaga. Likely to be Alexander Wang’s last ever campaign for the house (cry), it features both his muse Anna Ewers, and his BFF Zoe Kravitz – the latter of whom was one of five actresses to walk in his last ever runway show. Of course, Wang’s not the only designer to cast an actress as the star of a fashion campaign. Here, we chart ten of the best.

