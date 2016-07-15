Cut-off denim shorts, floral tea dresses, off-the-shoulder cheesecloth tops... sorry, we nodded off back there. Why, and when did summer dressing get so prescriptive, so predictable and just so boring? We think it was some time right after the Boho fall-out when we all decided we'd never wear a cotton maxi-skirt, ever, ever, again and just resigned ourselves to the fact that if we died in the month of June, we'd be buried in our Levi's short shorts.



It's time to stand up to festival-chic. Why not dress exactly how you want to irrespective of the weather and humidity? Why not stick to your all-black uniform come the sweatier months? You can't see sweat patches on black clothing!



We've pulled together a sexy little black book of all the ladies on Instagram doing head-to-toe noir to perfection this summer.





