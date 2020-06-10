Like Black and LGBTQI+ culture, the production itself was very DIY and we shot everything in a day. If you saw how small the space where we shot it was, you’d laugh. I begged and borrowed and received so much generosity from my creative friends and family. Because the brand is independent, I hardly had a budget to work with. Despite the production being on a shoestring, it was one of my best shoots. So full of love and energy. The shoot required Priince and Majeesty to be expressive, open and vulnerable, which meant creating a safe environment for them. I think having a community of people on set that had also come from marginalised backgrounds, whether based on their skin colour, gender or sexuality, we were all energised to be part of sharing their story. It was also one of the few shoots I’d been on where the crew were predominantly Black and brown, and it was also my first shoot with a Black female director and that was because it was me!