Faithfull the Brand might just be providing us with the perfect summer wardrobe. How so? Its latest collection, Jardin, is inspired by sizzling summers in Marrakech in the 1960s and ‘70s, all loose white linens and cottons with Moroccan hues of mint green, burnt orange and lemon. The brand's name is inspired by Marianne Faithfull, so it's only fitting that its SS19 drop revisits the decades that saw the singer's most effortless summer style.
Marrakech has long served as a creative hub for artists, the most famous of which include Andy Warhol and Yves Saint Laurent (whose Majorelle Garden, designed by Jacques Majorelle, made famous the intense electric blue so associated with the city). Faithfull the Brand’s collection radiates with nostalgia for this period, with vintage prints, romantic shapes and warm palettes making us want to book a flight straight to warmer climes.
You can now shop the label’s pieces IRL thanks to a pop-up in Selfridges, which runs until 31st August, but we’ve long been a fan of the brand for its dreamy aesthetic and ethical practices. Founded by friends Sarah-Jane Abrahams and Helle Them-Enger in 2012, and based in Bali, each piece is designed, sourced and produced on the Indonesian island. The brand has been working with the same local factories and employees for over a decade, utilising the hand-dying and hand-printing techniques of skilled workers in the area.
With fans including Monikh, Lucy Williams and Olivia Lopez, plus a cool 571k Insta following, the label has made a name for itself as the sustainable holiday brand seeing us through every summer soiree in the calendar. Our favourite pieces? The puff-sleeved ruched mini dress (ideal with Birkenstocks on the beach or naked sandals at a BBQ), the lime green gingham bikini, and the tiger print wrap dress you’ll have spotted all over your feed already this season. Sweet summer dressing, sorted.
Faithfull the Brand is hosting its pop-up in Selfridges until 31st August.
