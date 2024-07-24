PSA: These Beauty Editor-Rated SPFs Are 20% Off

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
SPF is a non-negotiable; it’s a fact drilled into us since we were kids, impatiently letting our parents slather us with sunscreen every beach day. Now that we’re older and wiser, we also know how important it is no matter the season (yes, even in the depths of winter) and that sun damage — which manifests as fine lines, hyperpigmentation and rough, uneven skin texture — doesn’t discriminate by skin tone. And yet, we’re still learning: The benefits of wearing SPF on a plane, for example, are endless. (Our senior writer Venus discovered the best SPFs for travellers recently).
So, why, when we know how important sunscreen is in protecting us from harmful UVA and UVB rays, skin cancer, premature ageing and hyperpigmentation, do we pay extra for it? Currently, over-the-counter sunscreen is classified as a cosmetic product, meaning that it's subject to 20% VAT — an extra cost that, according to a YouGov survey, proves too expensive for 64% of the British population, with only 22% wearing it daily, and 55% only when it’s sunny. Determined to change this is former Scottish National Party MP Amy Callaghan who is calling for the UK government to slash this VAT from sunscreen products. Having been diagnosed with melanoma at 19 and then again at 21, it's a cause close to her heart.
As part of the campaign, Callaghan has teamed up with online beauty retailer Face The Future — also an official 366 Days of SPF, British Skin Foundation charity partner — who have removed the VAT from all their core sunscreen products until the end of August. This means, right now, you can score 20% off hundreds of big brand face and body sunscreens, SPF lip products, tinted SPF moisturisers, and more — many of which are already longtime team R29 favourites from the likes of Heliocare, Medik8 and La Roche-Posay.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a list of editors’ favourite SPFs that you can shop VAT-free at Face The Future.
“Consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto recommended this sunscreen for my oily, acne-prone skin a few years ago, and now, it’s a staple in my routine. She uses it, too! Not only is it a high SPF 50, but it provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA rays (responsible for skin cancer and premature ageing), UVB (associated with sunburn) and infrared radiation, the latter of which is known to cause pigmentation. The texture is unlike most high-factor sunscreens on the market (think heavy and greasy). This is featherweight and dries down to a comfortable dry, matte finish, making it compatible with all kinds of makeup, from concealer to foundation. It boasts a very subtle tint, and on me, it blurs skin staining left behind by previous breakouts. If I like how a sunscreen feels, I’m more inclined to top up regularly, and reapplying this one is so easy.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“Our Deputy Beauty Director Jacqueline Kilkita recommended this sunscreen to the team a year ago and I was hooked. This was when tinted sunscreens were few and far between and boy I fell in love. The product is lightweight, with the right amount of moisture but not shiny. I used it to death and told everyone I knew about it until it eventually ran out (and I bought the wrong replacement, sad). It changed the game for me and I hope it does for you, too.” — Kelly Washington, Senior Social Editor
“I’ve been using this product for years and I don’t think I’ll ever stop replacing it. It gives high protection at SPF50, hydrates my dry complexion, doesn’t leave a white cast on my olive skin, sits well under makeup, has never caused me to break out, and is packaged so that you get every last drop out of it (the pump mechanism is elite and other brands need to take notes), and works on my skin all year round as it isn’t heavy or overly shiny. I’m currently on what I would guess is my sixth tube of this, and although it’s on the pricier side, it lasts a long time and functions as a two-in-one being both a moisturiser and SPF, so to me, it feels worth it.” — Tanyel Mustafa, Senior Writer
“If I could only recommend one SPF for the rest of eternity, it’d be this one. It’s a blessing for anyone with eczema or psoriasis-prone skin as it creates a ‘membrane’ on the skin to strengthen the skin’s protective barrier. This also makes it more water-resistant than other formulas on the market and it defends against environmental stressors or irritation caused by cosmetics, as well as UVA and UVB rays. I love how it sits under makeup, too. It doesn’t clog pores, pill or make me feel greasy, even on hot days. It uses hyaluronic acid and collagen to hydrate and plump skin, and comes in a pleasing mousse formula that takes longer to expire and is fun to apply. Because it’s free of preservatives and perfumes, it’s suitable for almost everyone — from babies to professional athletes — and you can even use it on your scalp. It’s just so good for sensitive skin, I make everyone I know use it.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer
“My partner used to be averse to face sunscreen — until he discovered this. It takes everything you’ve ever known about SPF (thick, oily, suffocating) and turns it on its head. The formula is a light, milky lotion that glides on nicely, blends in quickly and dries down comfortably. Don’t underestimate it, though: It provides both UVA and UVB protection. I love the flat bottle design, which makes it easy to slip into small handbags and pockets when you’re out and about. It’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“I used to live in the Middle East, where temperatures could reach 50 °C in the summer, and speedy spray-and-go formulas like this were essential. I love that this SPF doesn’t leave a cast or white streaks, and it’s suitable for sensitive skin anywhere on the body — including the face. It makes top-ups a breeze, because you only need to carry around one product to do it all, and the spray makes those hard-to-reach areas easy to cover if you’re alone.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer
“This is my go-to body sunscreen for water activities. Whenever I interview dermatologists about SPF, they always mention Heliocare’s products, as they offer a high-factor, broad-spectrum protection that shields your skin against UVA (harmful rays that cause premature ageing and skin cancer), UVB (the rays associated with sunburn) and infrared-A (which can worsen hyperpigmentation). This supersized SPF 50+ spray doesn’t leave any white residue, and a generous and even amount comes out with every spritz. I can feel the spray’s steady grip, even when I reapply it on wet skin.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
“The Aussies really know their sunscreen, as Coco & Eve prove. This is now my go-to body SPF; it’s super light and quick absorbing, but very moisturising, melting into my skin almost instantly, just like a great body butter. This is because it shares a few key ingredients: aloe vera and vitamin E. My sensitive, dry skin loves it! I just hope that Coco & Eve rethink their packaging — ideally, I would have my body SPF in a large pump bottle to save on mess.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“I’ve gone through so many bottles of this sunscreen spray, I can’t count. It’s my go-to for top-ups over makeup thanks to the transparent finish (no, really — it doesn’t leave a trace) and for the reason that it never disrupts my painstakingly applied foundation with a greasy film. It’s non-comedogenic (so less likely to clog pores), protects against UVA, UVB and infra-red light (a must for those who’re keen to keep pigmentation and melasma at bay) and it’s free from fragrance, so it doesn’t sting my eyes.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
“This saved my skin (literally) at this year’s Glastonbury. The day we arrived and set up camp, the temperature rose to 26°C (though felt about ten times hotter) and I really should have been wearing a hat, but was too preoccupied with lugging a week’s worth of camping gear across the site and battling for tent space. When I did stop for a breather, I was whipping this out to spray over my scalp. Surprisingly, since it’s so fine, my hair didn’t get greasy, and I was saved from a painful, pink parting for the rest of the festival. Plus, I also found this was great for spraying over makeup for a quick top-up when you’re out and about. Another saving grace for when you’re time-strapped, running between stages and quickly shovelling mac ‘n’ cheese into your mouth.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
“I’m so fussy about my SPFs; I want them to protect, obviously, but I don’t want to feel them on my face, I don’t want them to irritate my acne or eczema, and I certainly don’t want a white cast on my brown skin. This formula ticks all of my boxes. It’s a satisfyingly lightweight fluid — the very opposite to the thick, pasty formulas of my nightmares — and I can use the full recommended amount without it leaving a chalky, white tint. It’s soothing on any irritated skin, and it doesn’t break me out. The only drawback is that this cream does seem to trap in moisture; ideal for dry-skinned girlies, but not one for the sweaty girls during summer.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer