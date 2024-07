PSA: These Beauty Editor-Rated SPFs Are 20% Off

“If I could only recommend one SPF for the rest of eternity, it’d be this one. It’s a blessing for anyone with eczema or psoriasis-prone skin as it creates a ‘membrane’ on the skin to strengthen the skin’s protective barrier . This also makes it more water-resistant than other formulas on the market and it defends against environmental stressors or irritation caused by cosmetics, as well as UVA and UVB rays. I love how it sits under makeup, too. It doesn’t clog pores, pill or make me feel greasy, even on hot days. It uses hyaluronic acid and collagen to hydrate and plump skin, and comes in a pleasing mousse formula that takes longer to expire and is fun to apply. Because it’s free of preservatives and perfumes, it’s suitable for almost everyone — from babies to professional athletes — and you can even use it on your scalp. It’s just so good for sensitive skin, I make everyone I know use it.” — Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer