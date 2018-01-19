How This Mysterious Planet Can Help You Understand Your Dark Side

When it was first discovered in 2005, the distant heavenly body Eris was referred to as the 10th planet in our solar system. Since then, it's been demoted to a dwarf planet, but if you're an astrology enthusiast it still can add depth to your birth chart — especially if you're drawn to the darker side of life, or if Pluto (another dwarf planet) plays a significant role in your astrological identity.
In order to find your Eris sign, you'll have to seek out an advanced birth chart reading — or an online generator that allows you to select other planets and asteroids (in addition to the sun, moon, and nine planets) to display. Once you find where Eris is located on your chart, the real reflection can begin. To be sure, if you only have a passing interest in astrology, you might want to skip out on learning about this celestial body, since it's not a major one. But, if you want to explore the edgier parts of your psyche — and believe that astrology is best way to do that — Eris is an excellent place to start.
Advertisement
Named after the Greek goddess of strife and discord, Eris' position in your birth chart indicates how and where in life you express your rebellious side. Certain signs of the Zodiac are known to be more anti-establishment than others (Aquarius and Scorpio leap to mind), but thinking that others aren't rebellious at all is to overlook Eris' influence. After all, everyone has this dwarf planet somewhere in their chart. So, even the most straight-laced Virgo or go-with-the-flow Libra still has some fight in them — let this be a reminder that rebellion comes in many forms.
For example, having Eris in Aries is a pretty straightforward expression. This placement suggests that you resist boldly, loudly, and with abandon. When expressed through the sign of the confrontational Ram, Eris is what urges you to speak out against — and fight to the end — anything that you consider to go against your morals. An Aries Eris can easily be found leading the charge in a protest or breaking a glass ceiling at work.
Then, on the other end of the Eris spectrum, is someone who has this planet placed in a more passive sign, like Cancer. In this sensitive water sign, Eris' influence is expressed much more subtly, to the point that your behaviour is more likely to be read as resentment rather than rebellion. Similarly, having Eris in a sign that's preoccupied with the material world (say, Taurus or Capricorn) may contribute to an envious streak. You might be more inclined to compare your successes to others — and act out if you believe you deserve more than what you have.
As you may have guessed by now, learning about your Eris sign might not reveal the most flattering aspects of your personality, but it's still valuable to anyone who trusts astrology to show them the full picture. And, if you really hate what your Eris placement has to say about who you are, don't panic — there are plenty of other planets, asteroids, and points that, taken together, give a more holistic picture of how you shine.
Advertisement