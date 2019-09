How This Mysterious Planet Can Help You Understand Your Dark Side

In order to find your Eris sign, you'll have to seek out an advanced birth chart reading — or an online generator that allows you to select other planets and asteroids (in addition to the sun, moon, and nine planets) to display. Once you find where Eris is located on your chart, the real reflection can begin. To be sure, if you only have a passing interest in astrology, you might want to skip out on learning about this celestial body, since it's not a major one. But, if you want to explore the edgier parts of your psyche — and believe that astrology is best way to do that — Eris is an excellent place to start.