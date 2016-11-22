Sometimes — okay, most of the time — we don't have spare minutes to whip up a fancy, healthy breakfast on work days. (To be honest, breakfast often looks less like a fresh omelette and more like frantically gnawing on half of a Kind Bar while power-walking to the train.) But, spring is officially here, and for many of us here at R29, that means spring cleaning across various areas of our lives — starting with eating more thoughtfully. What better way to revamp our nutrition and our mornings than with easy, energy-packed breakfast smoothies?
We asked Sabrina Diaz, founder of Grass Roots Juicery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to help us turn over a new, spring leaf. She put together five amazing smoothie recipes — filled with healthy fats, protein, fibre, and enough calories to get you going — that focus on what you really need to get over that a.m. hump. The best part? You can pre-measure many of these ingredients the night before. That way, you just have to pop them in the blender, pour the smoothie into your reusable cup, and run out the door.
