Not Every Solo Trip Has To Be 'Eat, Pray, Love'

First, a confession. I have never read Eat, Pray, Love, Elizabeth Gilbert’s multi-million selling memoir of self-discovery, which is ten years old this month. I have a copy lying somewhere in a storage unit (we’ll come to that) and I’ve seen half of the film on Netflix.



But you don’t have to be one of the 10 million readers to understand the impact of Gilbert’s book – which charts how, in her early thirties and recently divorced, she spent a year travelling the world to ‘find herself’. To mark the anniversary, Gilbert has published a collection of essays by 47 women whose lives were changed by her book (you’ve got to love her modesty), called Eat, Pray, Love Made Me Do It.



Gilbert’s memoir inspired devotion and derision in equal measure. Cynics noted that she had a pretty strong incentive to find herself on her trip – she’d secured a $200,000 advance to write a book about it. Still, it spent over 200 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, was translated into 30 languages, and is loved by Oprah and Hillary Clinton.



It also spawned a multi-million pound merchandising industry, with everything from pasta dishes to prayer beads trading off the name. Then there were the holidays. Type ‘Eat, Pray, Love trips’ into Google and you’ll get dozens of companies offering themed excursions where you can “experience a piece of Elizabeth Gilbert’s self-discovery” – even ten years on.



Because that’s the book’s biggest legacy – the idea that, if you’re going through a crappy time in your life, a big trip can fix it all. Doing an ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ has become shorthand for using a plane ticket to turn life dissatisfaction into enlightenment.



The idea isn’t a new one. Back in the '80s, Shirley Valentine was the original Liz Gilbert, leaving behind a controlling husband and life of drudgery for Tom Conti on a boat in Greece. More recently, Wild, Cheryl Strayed’s memoir of the 1100 mile hike she went on after losing her mother, became an Oscar nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon.



The idea of using a journey to fix your problems is romantic and powerful, and one I bought into for a long time. It just never seemed to work for me.



There was the time when, after a difficult few weeks, I booked a flight to New York leaving three days later. I couldn’t seem to work out the answers at home, so hoped I might 3,500 miles away. A week later, I had no answers, just several hundreds pounds less in my bank account. In Greece I didn’t gain perspective (or Tom Conti), just the worst mosquito bites of my life.



But each plane ride brought a new shot at my own ‘life changing’ trip.

