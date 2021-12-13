8 Makeup Trends To Inspire Your Party Season Looks

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned veteran in the world of beauty, we can all do with a bit of inspo when it comes to makeup for the festive season.
Between running around trying to find the perfect gift or party dress, there's already a lot on your plate, but don't be so quick to discount the power of a great makeup look. Even the most low-key of outfits can be transformed by the addition of a dramatic eye or statement lip.
Not that there's anything wrong with the traditional red lip and gold eye we're usually drawn towards during the festive season, but this year we're levelling up and diving into all of the experimentation we didn't get around to during lockdowns.
So instead of the usual go-to, we're expanding our holiday makeup horizons, taking cue from the trends that have dominated TikTok, runways and just about all of our mood boards. From the grungecore aesthetic to the craftiest of facial accessories, read on for the eight makeup trends we're looking to for our party looks this year.