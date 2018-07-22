When you have places that sell fancy salads, rotisserie chicken and rainbow sushi just around the corner from your office, lunchtime temptation is real. So to help you not spend £11 on your lunch every day (I’m looking at you Itsu, with your fun rice crackers and pudding pots right by the checkout), I’ve come up with three cheap and easy recipes (which also happen to be great for using up lurking leftovers). Make ahead, then enjoy them proudly at your desk without feeling like you’re eating just another #saddesklunch.
Food & Drinks
If The Dishoom Queue Is Too Long, You Can Now Make It At Home