Story from Food & Drink

Stupidly Easy (& Quick) Desk Lunches To Save You Cash

Rachel Phipps
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
When you have places that sell fancy salads, rotisserie chicken and rainbow sushi just around the corner from your office, lunchtime temptation is real. So to help you not spend £11 on your lunch every day (I’m looking at you Itsu, with your fun rice crackers and pudding pots right by the checkout), I’ve come up with three cheap and easy recipes (which also happen to be great for using up lurking leftovers). Make ahead, then enjoy them proudly at your desk without feeling like you’re eating just another #saddesklunch.
Related Stories
10-Minute Meals For Under £5
Vegan Salad Recipes That Won't Leave You Hangry
I Used A Food Waste App & It Was Delicious

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series