Drake Uses Women's Work On Scorpion Instead Of Giving Them Their Own Voice

When it comes to the Scorpion narrative, Pusha T's announcement that Drake had a son that no one knew about became the central focus. Everyone wondered whether or not he would take aim at Pusha T for his public slight or if the allegation was true. It created a flurry of anticipation around Scorpion, as fans wondered if Drake would respond. His admission that he does have a son , who he’s only seen once, has been the focus of conversation. Because of Drake's "softer" side, it's been easy for fans to give him a free pass when it comes to punching down at others in his music . But, something that has been weaved throughout Drake's music over the years is his misogynistic way of talking about women