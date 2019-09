Today the film celebrates its 15th anniversary with a re-release exclusively at the BFI, followed by a nationwide cinema release on 23rd. In a piece on The Guardian earlier this week, Gyllenhaal remembered the first release of the film, noting "The response was so different compared with back home: Brits seem to appreciate that, if you have something special, it doesn’t have to be perfect. They acted like they’d found a kindred spirit."I first watched it at 16 but I can’t remember where. I do however, remember the two years of harrowing artwork that followed depicting Frank the bunny – in charcoal – on every scrap of paper I could find, with special biro editions on all my school planners. I can still draw the bunny from memory surprisingly well: you start with the eyes, then move onto the skeletal nose, then the teeth (draw them larger than you think you should), then shade everything in and get the overall head shape, then add the ears. A few angsty scratches with a compass to polish off.I’d spend hours typing stuff like "why does Donnie wear Cherita Chen's ear muffs towards the end of the film?", "Is Donnie Jesus?" And "Who is the fat guy in the red jogging suit?" Following conspiracy theories to the last fan comment on page 17 of a forum. In case you’re wondering, the answers that come up are: He is as much an outsider as she is and so he wears her ear muffs as a signal that he is becoming more and more detached from reality. Yes, his character is loosely based on Jesus because he has to die to save others/ our sins and it’s implied that he goes to heaven at the end, laughing in bed before the jet engine dismembers him. And the fat guy in the red jogging suit is an undercover member of the Federal Aviation Administration who are investigating the Darko family after the crash, although some said he was from the future.In my first year of university, where others brought home-comforts such as nice lamps and those vile white shaggy rugs, I couldn’t fall asleep without Donnie Darko playing and would often wake up in the middle of the night to that terrifying voice that says “Wake up, Donnie”, “I’ve been watching you”, “Come… closer”.