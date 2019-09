What To Do When You Feel Yourself Becoming A Shitty Person

In my first post I mentioned having a dressing room instead of a closet at our new place. (I know.) But, the thing I love most about it is that the open space helps me consume less. It reminds that I have more than I could want. When things are spread out like that, I can take stock, reorganize, and look at my old stuff with fresh eyes. Standing before a too-packed-to-see-anything New York closet, I lost sight of how much I had, or how much one person really needs. (Much less, I now know.) Now, I'm finding joy in getting dressed again — and feeling none of the "I wants" that made me into a worse version of myself back there. A large closet by any definition is a luxury, but the most luxurious part about this one is that I'm no longer compulsively filling every inch of space with more belongings. I'm able to appreciate what I have — which is way more than enough.