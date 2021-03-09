What's better than one dessert? A whole dessert board to dive into! When gathering with friends and family, dessert boards are our favourite way to cater to everyone's sweet tooth preferences.
We’ve partnered with Proud & Punch to show you how to build an epic dessert board around their Aussie-made pops. Vegan, tick. Gluten-free, tick. Delicious, tick tick tick.
The key to dessert boards is a balance of flavour, texture and temperature – and we've worked out a four-stage formula to help. Do all of one stage before moving on to the next to fill your board up; this helps you space out ingredients evenly and keeps your board looking its best!
Creating the perfect dessert board takes a little planning but if you remember these four easy steps, you’ll be customising your way to something epic in no time.