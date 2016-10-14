Given that my main concern was feeling weird about being shut in a dark, wet pod, I was surprised when I pulled the lid shut without hesitation. It opens easily with a gentle push, and I didn’t feel imprisoned. Soft pan pipe music filled the tank; the idea is that you let the music lull you into a relaxed state, then turn the light off when it stops. I decided to follow the instructions and was plunged into inky blackness. I extended my arms and felt nothing but the skin-temperature water; the size of the tank and position of the light switch were impossible to determine in the dark. I sat up, panicking, jabbing at the ceiling to open the lid. So far, so the polar opposite of relaxation.



I did slightly better at round two. I mentally repeated to myself that I was just in a giant bath, and it would still be a giant bath with the light on or off. I lay back in the dark and breathed slowly, aware of a loud gurgling. It took me a minute to realise it was my stomach. Pro tip: don’t wolf a croissant and a smoothie ten minutes before floating. What if someone comes into this room, locks me in the tank and starts filling it with water? I thought. Weirdly, I wasn’t panicking. I was just musing. I watch too many horror films, I responded mentally. This isn’t Final Destination: The Floatation Tank edition. My toe hit the tank wall, reminding me that I wasn’t in infinite space. Truthfully, I never felt I was; the idea of fully ‘letting go’ freaks me out, and I knew that, despite feeling pleasantly devoid of anxiety or twitchiness, I was still making a conscious effort not to completely zone out.



I didn’t fully let down my mental barriers, but not a single intrusive thought wormed its way into my mind, which felt like a small personal achievement. I had reached the point of genuinely enjoying floating by the time the pan pipes wafted back into the tank. I put the light on and noticed how smooth my skin looked; the magnesium-rich Epsom salts in the water don’t just make you float, but apparently they’re also a great exfoliant. I was calm; my palms weren’t sweating and my stomach wasn’t rolling like they so often do as I claw through each day in a heightened state of anxiety. I didn’t feel in a rush to go anywhere, so I sat in the ‘chillout room’ and read my emails without feeling that I had to answer them immediately.



In the interests of transparency, I should mention that I floated for free in order to write this piece, and as much as I found it moderately enjoyable, I’m not sure I’d pay £50 (the Floatworks’ rate for a single floatation session) to do it again. Monthly memberships that range from £40 to £200, depending on how frequently you want to float, are also available.