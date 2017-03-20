When you work in death, as I do, it teaches you how to live your life intensely, fully and richly. In our day-to-day lives, we don’t think about our deaths until we really have to. Then it comes as a real oh-my-God-moment. People are scared of mortality because they fear the loss of self. There are deep questions to answer: Do I just vanish? What happens to me? What is the meaning of life? It’s better to engage in these questions early on, rather than leaving it to the last minute.