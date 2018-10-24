Jane’s look – a burgundy blazer, sharp black bob and multiple ear piercings – is reimagined in a utilitarian co-ord reading 'Go To Hell' and 'I Hate Everybody', pretty fitting for the aspiring artist and fellow outcast. Finally, there’s Quinn, who we hated at the time thanks to her position as head of the school's mean girls but love now for her sheer meme-able quotes ("Dressing in all black is a fashion statement. It’s deep, it’s meaningful, and it’s slenderising."). Her signature pink butterfly T-shirt is recreated as a cut-out crop for the collection, which we’ll be wearing with low-slung denim and platform trainers.