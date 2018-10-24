Of all the brilliant '90s TV shows – Sister, Sister; Sabrina The Teenage Witch; The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air; Kenan & Kel – we most identified with Daria’s eponymous heroine. The weirdo with no time for her school’s social hierarchy, the reluctant queen of outsiders, the sarcasm-spouting teen who gave less fucks than we thought possible, Daria Morgendorffer was the bovver booted 16-year-old who embodied our frustrated teen angst.
Originally a character in stoner favourite Beavis & Butt-Head, Daria’s no-bullshit attitude earned her a spinoff in 1997, in which she navigated the small-town and small-minded folk of Lawndale, eating pizza with her equally cynical best friend Jane and fighting with her relentlessly popular sister, Quinn. While it was Daria and Jane's acerbic wit that we most wanted to channel, their style was pretty enviable, too.
Lucky, then, that Lazy Oaf has collaborated with Daria to produce a collection every bit as '90s cool as the much-loved MTV show itself. "Designed to be styled together and in keeping with the cartoon colour palette of purples and greens, the Lazy Oaf x Daria range focuses on three main stories (Daria, Jane and her sister Quinn), offering our interpretation of the pieces the girls would have worn and letting you choose which character you identify the most with."
Daria’s signature green jacket is given a 2018 refresh via a trucker jacket in forest green corduroy with a removable shearling collar and pink Sick Sad World logo (Daria’s favourite TV programme, a wild news show-within-a-show). Team with the yellow tartan kilt and classic combat boots, and you have yourself an homage to the sardonic icon.
Jane’s look – a burgundy blazer, sharp black bob and multiple ear piercings – is reimagined in a utilitarian co-ord reading 'Go To Hell' and 'I Hate Everybody', pretty fitting for the aspiring artist and fellow outcast. Finally, there’s Quinn, who we hated at the time thanks to her position as head of the school's mean girls but love now for her sheer meme-able quotes ("Dressing in all black is a fashion statement. It’s deep, it’s meaningful, and it’s slenderising."). Her signature pink butterfly T-shirt is recreated as a cut-out crop for the collection, which we’ll be wearing with low-slung denim and platform trainers.
In 2018, Daria feels as fresh as she did in the '90s, and we’re thrilled to have her back. No, wait; we’re "overcome with emotion".
The Lazy Oaf x Daria collection launches on 25th October at www.lazyoaf.com and select stockists worldwide.
