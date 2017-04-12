After the initial shock of the cold wore off, it wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. Don’t get me wrong, it was jarringly freezing. I thought my thighs would congeal like a ham hock in a butcher’s meat locker, but it was bearable nonetheless. The two minutes passed quicker than I imagined, aided by the sound of Stormzy’s Cold blaring through the sound system. Admittedly, Maria was right, the experience was fun - and not just because emerging from a sci-fi looking pod enveloped in a pulsating mist of liquid nitrogen made me feel like Hans Solo in The Empire Strikes Back. After just one session I can’t speak to the long term benefits, but those two minutes undoubtedly made me feel sprightly. My limbs felt light as air and the tightness in my hamstrings from the previous day’s workout disappeared completely.