Your Favourite Crayon Company Now Makes Your New Favourite Makeup

Launching today, 4th June, the comprehensive 58-piece collection of vivid face crayons, colour-changing lipsticks, beaming highlighters, and more is rendered in classic Crayola shades like cerulean, periwinkle, and steel blue. And what's more, the collection actually outpaces our pre-K fantasy by offering not 64, but an astounding 95 shades that — bonus! — are vegan and cruelty-free. Makeup sticks are made to resemble the classic crayons, while compacts are adorned with the Crayola logo and that unmistakable squiggly line ripped right from the crayons' paper wrapping.