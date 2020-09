For an inside look at how the current COVID-19 pandemic has changed our approach to personal style, Refinery29 asked local photographers to document the beauty and fashion looks of real people in their respective cities . Through their lenses, we got an inside peek at the actual, unedited street style in Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and New Orleans — and felt, for the first time in a long time, inspired to get dressed, put on a cute floral face mask, and go to town with some colourful eyeliner