For an inside look at how the current COVID-19 pandemic has changed our approach to personal style, Refinery29 asked local photographers to document the beauty and fashion looks of real people in their respective cities. Through their lenses, we got an inside peek at the actual, unedited street style in Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, and New Orleans — and felt, for the first time in a long time, inspired to get dressed, put on a cute floral face mask, and go to town with some colourful eyeliner.
Across America, we witnessed people taking mandatory mask mandates and turning them into forms of self-expression. From bold and feathered brows to colourful eyelash extensions, and even creative rhinestones and gems, these up-close beauty shots prove there is no limit to creativity — even when you're working with only half your canvas. Check them out, ahead.