2016 has seen major developments in the world of technology. VR is bothering the mainstream, driverless Ubers are a reality and self-lacing shoes actually exist. Social media kept up the momentum, too, with Instagram rolling out their Stories feature, the arrival of Facebook Live and the entire planet's obsession with Snapchat filters. Even Chanel gave a big nod to the modern age with "Cyber Girls" storming the catwalk for SS17.
We're living in a tech-filled age where gadgets have become luxury fashion and your headphones say as much about you as your footwear. From portable wireless speakers to chic gold phone chargers, here's our guide to the everyday, life-enhancing technology on offer.
