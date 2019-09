With the ability to replicate any scenario, VR headsets and controllers are able to put anyone in any situation, from a cricket pitch to an archery range, to hone their skills IRL. According to global creative production agency and studio, Happy Finish , who specialise in cross-platform 360° content, this is going to be a gamechanger across professional sports and leisure: “We created a virtual reality cricket experience to give anyone the experience of stepping up to bat. It was a very simple example of what VR can do for sports and gaming. VR is already being used by organisations like The NFL to train quarterbacks in tactics relevant to their team so this element of VR practice in sports is undoubtedly going to become more widespread.” Basically, sports stars could have the option of training in their homes at any time of day. During my trial, I was transported to a baseball field and felt like a pro pitcher by the end of it. I was also transported into a terrifying desertscape filled with zombies – the game may have been virtual but my gasps were very much real.Pornhub have recently teamed up with BaDoinkVR to launch 360, immersive porn. If you’ve ever found yourself too distracted to get into porn, try completely immersing yourself into a scene by taking on the role of one of the actors. I’ve never watched porn in 3D but maybe I ought to have done to prepare myself for this. With the headset on, you find yourself staring at your naked avatar, looking down at breasts that are in place of your own – which wasn’t quite as terrifying as when I glanced at my crotch to find I’d suddenly grown a penis. Was the experience sexy? Not particularly but it was educational. Then again, men in Japan are now paying £300 to wear a sex suit (complete with squishy boobs to feel up and a groin-stimulator) to don a virtual reality headset that plays 4-dimensional porn for total next-gen masturbation.Not only can scenarios be replicated for medical professionals to have virtual-hand experience (think specific surgeries complete with virtual tools) but VR can help the general public understand what it’s like to have mental health issues like dementia, as well as illnesses like migraines, by letting them experience episodes themselves. VR can also be used during painful medical procedures as a form of pain therapy serving as a literal in-your-face distraction that’s hard to ignore. And earlier this month, the first ever virtual reality operation was streamed live from Royal London Hospital to allow medical students and trainee surgeons to immerse themselves in the two-hour long procedure removing cancerous tissues from a man’s bowel.Forget using Instagram geo-tags to decide on your next destination, tourist boards and holiday companies are now bringing location experiences to consumers, meaning you can see, hear and explore what cultural attractions and natural environments could be waiting for you on the other side of a flight. Expedia even worked on 360-degree films to allow terminally ill children to get to see the world from the comfort of a makeshift hospital cinema. And, theme park company Six Flags are planning to get visitors to wear VR devices on their rollercoasters to take them to another world. Is this the real life? Or is this just fantasy? I suppose it’s going to get a lot harder to say.