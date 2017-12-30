5 Refinery29 Staffers Reflect On How Their 2017 Resolutions Went

It's quite likely that you're busy making your own for next year, but do you even remember what your New Year resolutions were all the way back in January 2017? Perhaps you wanted to be more patient with your partner, or take up hiking, or learn how to cook Thai food. Whether you were successful or not, it's now the time of year to reflect on how your resolutions went, so we asked five R29ers how they got on with theirs.
Weddings
The Most Hated Wedding Trends of 2019 Prove We Are A Bunch Of Cynics
It seems mean spirited to bag on someone’s big day, but let’s face it – weddings can be kind of annoying. From the organised fun at the £200