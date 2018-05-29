4 Sounds That Might Mean You Have A Ghost

That said, if you're convinced you've got a spirit on your hands, your next step should be to record it. Leave a camcorder running overnight or take a voice memo on your phone around the time you normally hear the spooky sound in question. You can play it back to your roommates or neighbours to see if they heard it, too, or even send the recording to any investigators you decide to consult. If you're really lucky — or, depending what kind of spirit you're dealing with, unlucky — you'll pick up even more sounds on tape.