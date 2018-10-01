How do you create a truly inclusive clothing brand? New label Collusion, which launches today, asked itself just that when it first set out. By inviting six creatives on board to imagine, consult and shape the offering, it may well have hit the nail on the head.
Taking into consideration the results of extensive research into the non-negotiable values of Gen Z, the brand's price point starts at £5, the pieces are intended for all genders, sizes are available up to a 6XL, and the collection is animal-free. Each season, a new lineup of diverse creatives will collaborate to create a collection that not only speaks to, but is for, everyone.
The brand's founding collaborators are Rene Matić, Jebi Ndimuntoh Labembika, Chidera Eggerue, Clarissa Henry, Grace Mandeville and Spencer Elmer, who were all involved in every aspect of building Collusion, from "the cut of a jacket, via the brand’s commitment to representation and inclusivity, to the way that it is marketed, photographed, styled and sold."
The collection is available exclusively at ASOS and Collusion's first drop of 200 pieces sees "colour blocking, clashing checks, statement prints, and co-ords," with many of its codes taken from Korean streetwear looks.
Ahead of the launch, we got to know five of the Collusion creatives. Click through to find out why gender-fluid fashion is vital, what it was like collaborating, and their favourite pieces.